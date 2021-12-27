ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man killed in Aurora hit-and-run

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 28-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to a person down in the 19000 block of East Montview Boulevard at 5:59 p.m. They found a man on the street with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

APD said evidence from the scene shows the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on East Montview Boulevard. Police said the suspect vehicle was gray, unknown make or model, and should have damage to the driver’s side front of the vehicle and side-view mirror.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has other information related to this incident, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

