ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Coach speak: Jets 26, Jaguars 21

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Senior writer John Oehser examines Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell's press conference following the Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets in a 2021 Week 16 game at MetLife Stadium Sunday. 1. Going for it. The Jaguars entered Sunday 2-12 with a six-game...

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Whoops

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It's pretty shocking we are this bad. Do you think we will be this bad again next year? The next decade? The next century?. The 2021 Jaguars indeed are bad. They're 2-13 and have lost seven consecutive games, with the last two losses – to the New York Jets and Houston Texans – particularly bothersome because they came to struggling teams with rosters reduced by COVID-19. This Jaguars team might not be as good right now as last year's team, which went 1-15 and was the worst in franchise history. So, that's where the Jaguars currently stand – at the end of a lost season, which is doubly frustrating because it was supposed to be the start of a promising era. I don't expect the Jaguars to be this bad next season because it defies reason that this could happen again. As for the future, I expect Jaguars Owner Shad Khan will hire a head coach in whom players can believe – and who can give the organization the major reset and redirect it clearly needs. That redirect won't fix everything by itself, but it would be a major step in the right direction. I still expect the Jaguars to lose more than they win next season because it just feels like much work must be done to fix a lot of areas. But that could be the result of me being beaten down by seven consecutive losses, a lot of bad offense, a lot of disorganization and too many avoidable mistakes. Maybe it can turn more quickly. Here's hoping.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: "We're taking it day-to-day…"

JACKSONVILLE – First things first. That's Jaguars Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell's reality this week – that before game-planning for a difficult matchup, there is a more pressing issue. "The main focus right now is being able to field a team," he said. Bevell spoke early Wednesday afternoon...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: On to Week 17

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan with quick thoughts as the Jaguars prepare to play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. Oehser …. Top trait. The Jaguars' second head-coach search in as many years officially...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: "It adds some challenges…"

JACKSONVILLE – Trevor Lawrence understated the obvious Wednesday. "It adds some challenges for sure," he said. Lawrence, the Jaguars' rookie quarterback, was talking about the most challenging part of yet another challenging week of a challenging 2021 season – the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation that has turned this into a week of unknowns around the Jaguars.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Jaguars.com

Scout's Take: Bucky Brooks examines Jaguars-Jets

JACKSONVILLE – In a weekly feature for the 2021 season, NFL Media and Jaguars Media analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down the Jaguars' performance in a 26-21 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday. BIG IMPRESSION. Despite an onslaught of losses that has...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reveals His Plans After Winning The Alamo Bowl

Legendary coach Bob Stoops returned to Oklahoma’s sideline on Wednesday night for the Alamo Bowl. His return to the program was a triumphant one, as he led the Sooners to a 47-32 win. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks had an incredible performance, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Titans#The Jets#American Football
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets record straight on Mike Zimmer ‘frustrated’ take on his rant

The Minnesota Vikings had a slow start at home last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams. They only scored three points in the first half and ultimately lost. The loss dropped the Vikings from a playoff spot and they no longer control their own playoff destiny. Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared to call out his teammates for not having enough energy to start the game last week.
NFL
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On John Madden Very Clear

Bill Belichick has a deep reverence for NFL history. So when the Patriots head coach addressed the loss of the legendary John Madden, he spoke at length. Madden had an immeasurable impact on the sport of football. During Wednesday’s press conference, Belichick took some time to express those sentiments.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy