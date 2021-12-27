ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'These weren't really the Raptors': Depleted team blown out by Cavaliers

Cover picture for the articleThere was an NBA game played in Cleveland on Boxing Day, you just had to squint. Then you had to pull up the flashlight on your phone -- but only after using the camera function to enlarge the fine print. Like, yes, the Toronto Raptors were in uniform, and...

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Tremont Waters
Yuta Watanabe
Kevin Pangos
Juwan Morgan
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Siakam and Boucher shine for Raptors despite mismatch vs. 76ers

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 114-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. 1. The Raptors gave everything they could while short-handed. It was always going to be an uphill battle with the Raptors missing Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and all of their centres in the worst matchup in the league to not have centres for. They trailed by 12 in the fourth, and still managed to take the lead in the last two minutes. Given the circumstances, it was a great effort that came just short as the Raptors missed out on a key boxout and didn't get the right result on two coach's challenges in the final minute of the game. At the very least it wasn't a repeat of the shambolic showing against Cleveland, where the Raptors were forced to take a loss by putting out an unprepared roster that wasn't NBA calibre.
Sportsnet.ca

With Raptors relatively healthy, VanVleet says it's time to 'ramp it back up'

TORONTO – If you’ve been watching the Toronto Raptors over the last couple of games and have checked Twitter while the game is going on, you’ve likely noticed a certain sidelined-by-health-and-safety-protocols Raptors star in Fred VanVleet tweeting right along there with you. A fun addition to a...
Sportsnet.ca

DJ Wilson making most of opportunity to impress with Raptors on 10-day deal

TORONTO — Midway through the third quarter of the Toronto Raptors’ hard-fought 114-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Toronto was running a little simple pick-and-roll action at the arc. Pascal Siakam first made a dribble handoff to Gary Trent Jr., who was coming left to right before he reversed course giving Siakam time to slip past a double-team that was heading Trent’s way and allowed Trent to get a pass off to Siakam to the middle of the key.
#Cavaliers#The Toronto Raptors#Omicron#The G League#The Milwaukee Bucks#Covid
Sportsnet.ca

Serge Ibaka talks ex-teammates, fashion, fans ahead of return to Toronto

Former Toronto Raptor, and current Los Angeles Clipper, Serge Ibaka appeared on The Raptors Show with Will Lou on Friday to share memories of some ex-teammates, the 2019 championship run and his interactions with fans. Ibaka makes his return to Toronto -- in a Clippers uniform -- for the first...
Sportsnet.ca

VanVleet leads Raptors past Clippers in virtually empty Scotiabank Arena

TORONTO -- Fred VanVleet had 31 points and nine assists in his first game back from COVID-19 protocols to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 116-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. OG Anunoby added 26 points in a virtually spectator-free Scotiabank Arena due to Ontario's tightened COVID-19...
