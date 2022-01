The Detroit Pistons play a game tonight. Or maybe I should say the “Detroit Pistons.” Or maybe the Motor City Cruise. However, that’s not quite right either, because the Pistons have so exhausted players to call up from the Cruise, they have started signing from players outside the family. The latest are Micah Potter, Trayvon Palmer, and Justin Robinson. They might or might not be getting any minutes with the Pistons, and it’s unclear at this point if they were signed because some of their replacement players might need replacing.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO