November 2021 Market Reports – North County Communities

Sage Communities has broken ground on a new 55-plus residential community in North Fort Myers that will offer maintenance-free apartment rentals and resort-like amenities. Sage at Oak Creek will feature 184 one-story rental homes off Bayshore Road, west of I-75. One- and two-bedroom units will be available, each with a full kitchen, living room and private porches, along with an option for an attached garage. Accessibility will be a key feature at Sage. All apartment buildings are single-story, so residents will not have to navigate stairs or elevators. Barrier-free entrances and easy-to-convert interiors offer flexibility as residents’ needs change.. Bathrooms also can be configured to include grab bars. Sage at Oak Creek is Sage Communities’ first development in Southwest Florida. The new community will offer a swimming pool, fitness center, yoga room, social room, dog park, mailroom and multipurpose room, as well as on-site management and a dedicated activity coordinator to support an active adult lifestyle.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO