San Diego, CA

November 2021 Market Reports – North County Communities

By Jeff Dowler
athomeincarlsbad.com
 5 days ago

Here are the November 2021 Market Reports for 11 North County communities. The San Diego housing market remains competitive, and shifts continue each month in these communities. Inventory has become more limited, and there is still plenty of competition among buyers. The data in these market reports are derived...

athomeincarlsbad.com

kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY EMPLOYERS ADD JOBS IN NOVEMBER

Douglas County employers added jobs in November. A release from the State of Oregon Employment Department said payroll employment increased a seasonally adjusted 120 jobs in November after losses of 110 in October and 30 in September. OED said the county has gained back 69 percent of the jobs lost in March and April of 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
OREGON STATE
athomeincarlsbad.com

Carlsbad Village Association Job Board

Are you looking for a job in Carlsbad Village? Are you a Carlsbad Village business needing help? The new Carlsbad Village Association Job Board is good news for both. CVA recently created a job board for business owners to post their jobs. And those looking for employment can search for positions that meet their needs.
CARLSBAD, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

2022 Housing Market Insights

Lots of people – homeowners, renters, potential sellers and buyers – are no doubt wondering what 2022 will bring. Here are some Housing Market Insights (reprinted with permission from Keeping Current Matters, a real estate website). I hope you’ll find this information helpful…and of course time will tell what will actually happen in the New Year.
REAL ESTATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta housing market maintains momentum in November

Atlanta’s housing market stayed strong in November, with the median sales price of homes sold during the month rising 23.6% on a yearly basis and 1.4% on a monthly one, RE/MAX reported, citing data from its National Housing Report. At the same time, days on market slid 1.3% annually...
ATLANTA, GA
KEYC

North Mankato Farmers’ Market seeks community feedback

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato is putting together a survey for its farmer’s market. They are asking residents and farmer’s market attendees to answer questions about the market on how to make it better. The North Mankato Farmers’ Market is going on...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
WRAL News

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.9% in November

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's jobless rate for November fell to 3.9%, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday, as employment surged by one measurement released by the agency. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which compares to 4.1% in October, continued its year-plus long decline after the state's economy...
ECONOMY
Daily Commercial

Around the House: Top 5 remodeling projects for 2022

In 2022, the new home industry is poised for a boom, not a bubble.  In the mid-2000’s, the country went through a housing bubble in which money flooded the housing industry and overbuilt speculative housing considerably with the hopes that buyers would be there. Business has been crisp: Booming forecast for 2022 housing market More Around the House: Federal, state and local government actions affect affordable housing ...
HOME & GARDEN
gulfshorebusiness.com

55-plus community coming to North Fort Myers

Sage Communities has broken ground on a new 55-plus residential community in North Fort Myers that will offer maintenance-free apartment rentals and resort-like amenities. Sage at Oak Creek will feature 184 one-story rental homes off Bayshore Road, west of I-75. One- and two-bedroom units will be available, each with a full kitchen, living room and private porches, along with an option for an attached garage. Accessibility will be a key feature at Sage. All apartment buildings are single-story, so residents will not have to navigate stairs or elevators. Barrier-free entrances and easy-to-convert interiors offer flexibility as residents’ needs change.. Bathrooms also can be configured to include grab bars. Sage at Oak Creek is Sage Communities’ first development in Southwest Florida. The new community will offer a swimming pool, fitness center, yoga room, social room, dog park, mailroom and multipurpose room, as well as on-site management and a dedicated activity coordinator to support an active adult lifestyle.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
ncpoliticalnews.com

North Carolina's November county and area employment figures released

Raleigh, N.C. — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 97 of North Carolina’s counties in November and increased in three. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.0 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 2.4 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.7 percent. The November not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.4 percent.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Savannah Morning News

Resolutions 2022: Readers focused on affordable housing, infrastructure

We asked readers to share their 2022 resolutions for the Savannah community. Here’s what they said: Housing Solve the crisis around affordable housing by making accessory dwelling units a part of city zoning ordinances; by halting the rezoning of residential property to commercial; and converting largely vacant spaces such as the Savannah Mall into mixed-used developments. ...
SAVANNAH, GA
