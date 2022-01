What a year 2021 has been! In the Simple Flying podcast, your hosts Tom and Jo typically take a look at the last week’s top aviation news stories. To celebrate the end of 2022, we decided to do something a little different this year. Instead of looking at the top stories of the week, we looked at Simple Flying’s top ten stories of 2021, based on what you were reading.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO