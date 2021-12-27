ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Man shot and killed after attacking officer in Titusville, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A man has died after he was shot by police in Titusville on Sunday night, according to law enforcement.

Officers said the shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of Gayle Avenue.

Police said they responded to the area after a 911 call reported a woman was being violently assaulted by a man in the roadway.

Police said the first officer on the scene spotted the man who initially fled on foot, but then engaged in a physical altercation with the officer.

The officer then shot the man, and he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded the scene and is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office also responded to process the scene.

Police said the Titusville officer involved in the shooting was not injured and he has been placed on administrative leave.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Comments / 9

Michael M.
4d ago

He savagely beat a woman, fought a cop. Justice..in this particular case.

Reply(1)
5
