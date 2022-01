ELKO – Last year at this time things looked pretty dire for Elko and the world, in general. Many businesses remained closed to the public and restaurants were still primarily serving to-go orders. Numerous people lost their jobs. Events that usually bring cheer this time of year were canceled. The New Year loomed with few signs of a let-up in the virus or the economic woes.

