Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule). Marc Ross: The Los Angeles Rams are riding a four-game win streak, while the Baltimore Ravens are on a four-game skid after just getting embarrassed in Joe Burrow's historic, 525-yard passing performance. And though the Ravens have been ravaged by injuries all season, they pull off the upset Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive -- no matter if Lamar Jackson plays or not.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO