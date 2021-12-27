ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Cross-country ski clues: Glide the groomers, or trek the wilds of Yellowstone

By BRETT FRENCH
Montana Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past September, in the wake of a glacier’s continued melting, Norwegian archaeologists uncovered a wooden ski estimated at 1,300 years old. The 6-foot long, 6.6-inch wide ski even held a preserved leather and birch binding and was grooved on the bottom to aid steering. In 2014, a similar ski was...

mtstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m. Tuesday working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. “Unfortunately, the tracks belonged to a bear,” deputies tweeted. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Tahoe region until Wednesday night with up to a foot of new snow expected. The challenging weather conditions from several days have led...
TRUCKEE, CA
kpq.com

Cross Country Ski Area Now Open Near Lake Chelan

The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area near Lake Chelan is now open as a snow base was established over the past week. The resort on the Chelan Ranger District has about 25 miles of trails for cross country skiing and just under 10 miles of snow shoe trails. Echo Ridge...
CHELAN, WA
Big Country 96.9

9 Cross-Country Skiing Centers in Maine (and 1 in New Hampshire) You’ll Have to Try This Winter

The state of Maine is unquestionably a winter wonderland. There's some of the best downhill skiing in the east, which even attracts national and international events. The entire state is basically one giant snowmobile trail. I'm not sure there's a Maine family that doesn't own snowshoes. Snow tubing centers are easy to come by, and pond hockey pick-up games and tournaments fill the schedule.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Thrillist

This Cute Ski Town Is the Gateway to Yellowstone and a Winter Paradise

Here’s a secret: Jackson Hole, Wyoming, isn’t that secret. Over 2.6 million people visit Jackson Hole each year, which is a shocking statistic considering its population is roughly 10,700 people total—and the entire state is under 600,000. But once you step off of the runway and take a glimpse at the Tetons, the jaw-dropping crown of the Rocky Mountains, you’ll quickly understand why the nicknamed Neverland is basically like the mountain version of Danny Boyle’s The Beach.
JACKSON, WY
informnny.com

What North Country ski resorts have snow?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes. However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City of Middleton and CXC celebrate first phase of completion of cross country skiing center

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The first phase of work on an outdoor recreation center in Middleton has wrapped up just ahead of the official beginning of winter, city officials and Central Cross Cross Country Skiing announced Monday. According to a news release, the new facilities at the CXC Outdoor Recreation and Sports Center on Schwartz Road opened on December 14. Phase...
MIDDLETON, WI
Montana Standard

Ring in the new year with an outdoor activity

Kayaking and floating rivers is usually considered a warm weather activity, but hardcore Billings paddlers used to mark New Year’s Day with a trip down the Yellowstone River below Gardiner. Billings kayaker Ron Lodders and his wife Carla launched the tradition in the winter of 1984-85 with friends like...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Ski Areas#Norwegian#Brta#The B Bar Ranch
Freeskier Magazine

‘Undiscovered’ – Eaglecrest Ski Area remains true to its wild Alaskan roots

The exponential growth that we’ve all witnessed ski areas undertake in recent years comes with many benefits; namely easier access for more people. It’s helped create a relatively more inclusive world of skiing, but not in ever case. With this rapid expansion can come a drastic rise in the cost of living, including food, housing, and just about every other necessity. If not combatted properly, we will surely see an even greater blow dealt to those living in the mountains who don’t have bottomless dough. While solutions to this crisis are being discussed and implemented more and more often, there still remain a few gems that have remained immune to this bottleneck effect. These often isolated communities haven’t had to worry too much about putting solutions to these problems into action, because the problems have yet to manifest themselves in the first place. To put it simply, the crowds have yet to latch on. Alaska’s Eaglecrest Ski Area is one such place.
LIFESTYLE
the-journal.com

Good snowpack opens up trails for cross-country skiing and fat biking

Good winter snowpack has created nice cross-country skiing and allows for groomed trails to take shape for cross-country skiing and fat biking. At the Chicken Creek area north of Mancos, the skiing conditions “are fabulous,” said Peter Brind’Amour, a volunteer with the nonprofit Chicken Creek Nordic. The...
CYCLING
96.1 The Breeze

11 Cross-Country Skiing Trails In Western New York

For some, winter means it's time to stay in and be cozy by the fire. For Western New Yorkers, it's time to get out enjoy the snow!. For skiers, that means it's time to get the skis all tuned up and ready to go so that when the first real measurable amount of snow falls, they can be ready.
SPORTS
Montana Standard

Grizzly bear filmed stealing wolves' dinner

On the morning of Oct. 21, visitors watching wildlife in Yellowstone National Park’s Northern Range were amazed at seeing an adult grizzly bear hunting elk with the Junction Butte wolf pack. Wolves and bears usually fight each other for food, so why might this be happening?. Often wolves will...
BUTTE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: Freezing Temperatures Cause Wild Ice Formations

Yellowstone National Park officials report that freezing temperatures are causing wild and bizarre ice formations throughout the park. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (December 28th), the Yellowstone National Park officials shared a snapshot of rime ice at the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces. “Wild, moisture, and freezing temperatures together form some beautiful scenes and interesting sculptures in winter,” the officials write. Rime ice is formed when supercooled water droplets in the air freeze onto surfaces while are also supercooled. This is all done usually in a light wind.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho Capital Sun

Why can’t we drill in Yellowstone to stop eruptions, make power?

Drilling is often suggested as a means of preventing Yellowstone from erupting. It seems like a reasonable idea, but the volcano doesn’t work that way. And while it might be possible to generate power by geothermal drilling, that would risk disturbing the thermal features of Yellowstone — one-of-a-kind geologic and cultural treasures, with no way […] The post Why can’t we drill in Yellowstone to stop eruptions, make power? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cpr.org

Good news: All those winter storms mean snowpack is above normal. Bad news: That also means avalanche danger is high

Winter storms over the Christmas weekend brought big improvements to the amount of snow collecting in Colorado’s mountains. Statewide, the snowpack is now 108 percent of what’s normal for this time of year. At the start of December, it was around 50 percent, according to data from the Colorado Snow Survey Program — a slow start that set records in Denver and disappointed mountain skiers and boarders.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

As city waits for first flurries, Colorado Springs man makes his own snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Colorado Springs residents wait another month for recorded measurable snowfall in city limits, Bruce Mackenzie-Low is taking matters into his own hands. Born in Arizona, the magic of fresh snowfall hasn't faded for Mackenzie-Low, even decades after his move to Colorado. He made his own snow 20 years ago The post As city waits for first flurries, Colorado Springs man makes his own snow appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Montana Standard

A reminder about safe ice thicknesses

It’s been awhile since there was ice on the rivers and reservoirs, so here's a reminder of what's safe to walk, skate, drive or ice fish on from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. • Blue or “clear” ice is usually hard. Watch out for opaque, gray, dark or porous...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy