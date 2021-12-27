ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 5 days ago

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills.

Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. 24.

The victim was on his way to a holiday dinner with his three children and girlfriend at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police responded to the scene on the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road, where the victim was found. Kelly was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else on the scene was injured. However, the suspect remains at large.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading up to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

