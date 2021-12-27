ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Books to read in the new year

By Angel Colquitt
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPuMK_0dWSsRK100

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in.

“The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney

Published in two volumes that can be bought together, “The Lyrics” tells the stories behind the songs sung by Paul McCartney before, during and after his time with The Beatles.

“It’s just a beautifully done book,” Melissa Taylor said in an interview on Wednesday.  Taylor is one of the owners of E Shaver Bookseller.

Jessica Osborne, the other owner of E Shaver, agreed. She recommended reading it while watching Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary series.

“The Paper Palace: A Novel” by Miranda Cowley Heller

“It’s a wonderful story about the traumas we encounter in life and how we live through all of them,” Osborne said.

This novel is about a 24 hour period where the main character, named Elle, must choose between the life she has made for herself and the life she always dreamed of. Elle, 50 years old, married and a mother of three, must grapple with the love she holds for her husband and that which she has always held for her oldest friend.

“Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel

“If you haven’t read ‘Station Eleven’ and ‘The Glass Hotel’, now is the time to read them,” Said Osborne.

“Station Eleven” is set in a world where civilization has collapsed. A travelling crew of former Hollywood stars roam what was once the Great Lakes Region. Meanwhile, “The Glass Hotel” is also a work of fiction but this time in a completely different setting. Readers will be confronted with the horrors of greed as they follow the story of a bartender named Vincent.

Mandel has a new book coming out called “Sea of Tranquility” in April of 2022 and if readers start now, Taylor is sure they’ll be ready for the next one by the time it is released. While Osborne and Taylor say it isn’t totally necessary to read the first two books to understand the next one, they recommend it.

States sending the most people to Tennessee

“Matrix” by Lauren Groff

“Matrix” follows the fictionalized story of Marie de France, a 17-year-old who was cast off to England by her family to become a prioress of an abbey. She soon sees that the nuns at the abbey are living in squalor and quickly decides that she will protect them at all costs.

This book was named NPR’s “Best Book of 2021” and it’s a hit for Osborne as well.

“It’s one of my favorite books from this year,” She said.

“Between Two Kingdoms: A memoir of life interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad

This New York Times bestselling memoir is about a young woman who moves to Paris the summer after she graduated from college. However, thinks quickly took a turn for the worst whenever Jaouad started to develop mysterious symptoms. Soon, at 22 she learned the reason why: leukemia. This memoir follows her journey from that point and onward as she fought to heal physically and emotionally from this traumatic situation.

“It’s beautifully written,” Taylor said,  “A sometimes sad but very uplifting book about someone’s experience with cancer.”

“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune

This novel is about a character named Linus Baker who worlks at the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. He is summoned to determine if a group of six children living in an orphanage will bring about the end times. Taylor described the book as a fantasy novel with threads of Harry Potter.

“Read this if you want something that’s just delightful and when you finish it you’ll just sigh happily,” Taylor said.

“The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix

This novel by the bestselling author of The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires explores what it means to be a “final girl,” a lone survivor. The horror novel does so through the experiences of the character Lynnette Tarkington who survived a massacre 22 years before the novel began.

“He kind of walks the line of horror with some humor thrown in,” Osborne said.

“Call Us What We Carry,” by Amanda Gorman

This is the first full length collection of poetry that Amanda Gorman has released since she spoke at the inauguration of President Biden in January.  This collection includes “The Hill We Climb,” a poem that Gorman read at the inauguration.

“I think she just has a unique perspective that’s just right on it right now,” Taylor said.

“Renegades: Born in the USA” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen

Based on their podcast by the same name, this is as much a book as it is a conversation between two friends about the complexities of life. Osborne said that this is the kind of book that you don’t read in one sitting, but slowly make your way through over time.

“It’s nice to just read one conversation and then you can go back later and read another,” Osborne said.

“The 1619 Project: A new origin story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones

Originally presented as a series of essays in the 1619 Project issue of The New York Times Magazine in 2019, the 1619 Project was published as an anthology in November of 2021. Annie Childress, an employee at E Shaver, stressed its importance in the national conversation surrounding America’s history and ongoing struggle with racism.

“It’s a compilation of nonfiction research, poetry and fiction all put together by African American voices,” Childress said. “A lot of it is very upsetting because of the subject matter it deals with but it is brilliantly done.”

Taylor said that the anthology is selling well and the three agreed that they hoped more people would read it.

These books are all available at E Shaver Bookseller at 326 Bull Street and on their website which can be found here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
universityherald.com

The Vast Benefits of Reading Books in Print

In recent years, technology has created an advent in storytelling through imagery with not only the Internet, but hybrid Internet and television mediums. The Internet and social media have given rise to an audience of individuals who have begun telling their own narratives and writing their life stories online. Yet, paradoxically, the rise of Internet communication has created the opposite desire for many people. People may crave feeling the touch of a book, the professional voice and polished craft of a published writer, and long for the books of olden days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Lauren Groff
Person
Amanda Gorman
Taunton Daily Gazette

Books of 2021: Everything we've read this year, from ancient Greece to Arrakis

Every year, I make a New Year’s resolution to read 50 books by that year’s end. And every year, I do not fulfill that resolution. Given the heaviness of these past couple years, and considering that we are heading into year three of a pandemic, I’m not about to beat myself up over not making my goal. Some personal losses also made getting through this year in something resembling decent shape a Herculean task. There was a stretch there where I didn’t even want to get out of bed most days. It’s still not always easy, but I’m getting there.
TAUNTON, MA
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: The perfect suspense novel to kick off your reading year

- - - "The Latinist" is ingenious in its sinister simplicity. In the opening pages of Mark Prins's novel, Tessa Templeton, a Ph.D. candidate in classics at Oxford, discovers that her mentor has written a recommendation letter that damns her with faint praise, torpedoing her chances of securing an academic job. His motive? Obsession. Professor Christopher Eccles wants to keep Tessa close to him, toiling as an adjunct. He's the ultimate "Professor of Desire."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

'Pooh,' 'Sun Also Rises' among works going public in 2022

“Winnie the Pooh” and “The Sun Also Rises” are going public. A.A. Milne's beloved children's book and Ernest Hemingway s classic novel, along with films starring Buster Keaton and Greta Garbo are among the works from 1926 whose copyrights will expire Saturday, putting them in the public domain as the calendar flips to 2022. Poetry collections “The Weary Blues” by Langston Hughes and “Enough Rope” by Dorothy Parker will also turn 95 and enter the public domain under U.S. law. The silent films “Battling Butler” starring and directed by Buster Keaton, “The Temptress” starring Greta Garbo, “The Son of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Wsav#E Shaver Bookseller#Station Eleven
Collider

Sean Astin on 'Fellowship of the Ring' 20 Years Later, His New Perspective on Sam, and Reading the Book With Fans

20 years ago, on December 19, 2001, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was released in theaters, and the landscape of fantasy filmmaking was changed forever with Peter Jackson's adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's series. The massive success of Fellowship of the Ring would go on to be followed by two equally successful sequels in 2002's The Two Towers and 2003's Return of the King. This year, Fellowship of the Ring was also selected for inclusion in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, which recognizes films for their cultural or historical significance.
MOVIES
valuenews.com

Read Books and Make New Friends Let’s Talk About It Book Club at The Museum BA!

January, 2021: The Museum Broken Arrow announced that it will host their next Let’s Talk About It book series, “Coming and Going in Oklahoma Indian Country.” The event is made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities with generous funding and support from the Inasmuch Foundation, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, Oklahoma City University & NEH’s A More Perfect Union initiative.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy