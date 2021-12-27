ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Don’t Look Up Review : Won’t make a Deep Impact

By Shane Conto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes Adam McKay turn things around with his latest foray into more serious filmmaking? The Big Short caught everyone’s attention with the first effort from Adam McKay away from his comedic pairings with Will Ferrell. Then he followed it up with Vice…which felt like McKay was feeding into himself way too...

Hello Magazine

Is Don't Look Up worth the watch?

There's only one film that everyone is talking about on Netflix this week – Don't Look Up. The movie, which premieres on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve, has a stellar cast with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep all lending their acting skills to the story.
thecurrent-online.com

Don’t Look Up: When & What Time Will It Premiere On Netflix?

After being released in cinemas on December 8, on December 24, 2021, in the early morning, a new film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, directed by Adam McKay, entitled Don’t Look Up, is released in streaming. The story revolves around two astronomers who embark on a complicated mission: to convince humanity of the existence of a looming asteroid that could destroy the Earth. Here’s the official plot:
solzyatthemovies.com

Hank Corwin talks Don’t Look Up

Two-time Academy Award-nominated film editor Hank Corwin spoke with Solzy at the Movies about working on Don’t Look Up. The film marks the third collaboration between Corwin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay. Corwin previously edited The Big Short and Vice, winning the BAFTA for the latter. This third collaboration is quite the departure from their last two films. In fact, Corwin told me earlier this month that he’s worried people will dismiss the film because it’s a comedy. When he started cutting the film, he didn’t want to do a comedy. The end result, of course, is one of the best pictures of the year.
Esquire

Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep Looked to the Trumps for Don't Look Up

Jason Orlean is never without his Birkin bag. Not in the Oval Office, not at any campaign rallies, not at the end of the world. In director Adam McKay’s new climate change disaster comedy, Don't Look Up, now streaming on Netflix, Jonah Hill brings the ridiculous character to life, playing the First Son and chief of staff (nepotism, baby!) to Meryl Streep’s President Orlean, a narcissistic, ridiculous leader of the free world.
The Independent

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay explains filming blunder noticed by fans

Adam McKay, the director of Don’t Look Up, has responded to fans who spotted an apparent editing blunder in the recent Netflix comedy.Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists who struggle to alert Earth to an impending catastrophe after noticing that the planet is on a collision course with a huge comet.Partway through the film – at the one hour and 28 minute mark – a masked camera crew can be seen in the background of a scene.The crew’s appearance was highlighted on social media by people including TikTok filmmaker Ben Kohler, who flagged...
solzyatthemovies.com

Don’t Look Up Cast, Crew on Jennifer Lawrence

Writer-director Adam McKay and the cast of Don’t Look Up discussed working with Jennifer Lawrence while the actress spoke about McKay. Of all the Netflix press conferences that I’ve had the pleasure to attend, the Don’t Look Up presser was the funniest and most nerve-wrecking of them all. When you’re in the same room as McKay, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill, there’s bound to be some nerves. I mean, you already have the Chicago improv connection with Adam McKay but there’s also the fact that Jennifer Lawrence and I are from the same hometown–our brothers graduated high school together. There’s the fear of the wrong words coming out of your mouth even though the question is fully formed in your head. Suffice it to say, I’d like to think I did a good job.
Den of Geek

Don’t Look Up Review: An All Star Apocalypse in Adam McKay’s Satire

What would you do if you knew an asteroid was going to crash into the Earth in six months time?. Lie, spin, profiteer, bicker, undermine the science, ignore the warnings and do nothing useful whatsoever according to Adam McKay’s bleak apocalyptic satire Don’t Look Up. In it Meryl Streep’s corrupt female Trump-alike president, flanked by her sniveling, useless Chief-of-staff son (Jonah Hill) are presented with so many end-of-the-world scenarios from climate change to pollution, terrorism to nuclear threat that it’s all reduced to optics and winning the midterms.
The Atlantic

Don’t Look Up Is a Primal Scream of a Film

Adam McKay conceived of Don’t Look Up as a warning. Once Saturday Night Live’s head writer, he had gained attention as the director of anarchic Will Ferrell comedies such as Anchorman and Step Brothers before receiving Best Picture nominations for darker satires about the Great Recession (The Big Short) and the vice presidency of Dick Cheney (Vice). “I kept getting this itchy feeling that there was just a giant shadow over all these stories,” McKay told me. “I was like, I have to do something about the climate.” The initial idea came from the political commentator and former Bernie Sanders speechwriter David Sirota, who said to him “something to the effect of, ‘The comet’s gonna hit and no one cares.’ It was very offhand, and that idea just kept coming back and bugging me.”
erienewsnow.com

'Don't Look Up' makes one critical mistake

On January 8, 2017, Meryl Streep gave a speech at the Golden Globe Awards that, depending on who you ask, either gave voice to heartbroken Americans or sorely misjudged voters' frustrations. Dismayed and scared after Donald Trump's presidential victory, Streep rallied her audience of Hollywood A-listers, filmmakers and the foreign...
IndieWire

As the 2021 Box Office Ends on a High, the Future of Theatrical Releasing Remains Unclear

The “Spider-Man” effect is real, and while the theatrical world will end on a high note after the December surge of the latest Tom Holland-starring superhero outing, the happy headlines around “Spider-Man: No Way Home” don’t define the 2021 landscape more than the rest of a fraught year. This year will end with mixed signals about the state of domestic movie exhibition, but after nearly 18 months when theaters were either mostly or partially closed, reaching a point where anything resembles past performance is a major achievement. And yet, even before this year, a retraction was starting. The box office in 2019 fell...
Taos News

Now showing online: ‘Don’t Look Up’

Rated R for language throughout, some sexual content, graphic nudity and drug content. “When I die, I want to go peacefully in my sleep like my grandfather. Not screaming in terror, like the passengers in his car.“ — Jack Handey. That hilarious quote appears as a title card...
Falls Church News-Press

‘Don’t Look Up!’ Vs. Look Way Up

The interesting thing about the new film just released over this holiday season, “Don’t Look Up,” is the breadth of its satirical critique of our modern society. There is really very little that is left unscathed in our current society by it, and every bit is deserved. As such, the film, chock full of top-drawer acting talent, sends a powerful holiday message: America, stop acting like idiots because the very existence of our species and our planet are at stake.
The Independent

What goes up, must come down: Why it’s OK to hate Don’t Look Up

In another life, Don’t Look Up could have really taken the world by storm. Film critics and cinephiles have spent years bemoaning the death of the studio comedy. Here was a movie that served as both – a star vehicle for Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep that tackled what might be today’s most pressing issue: the global climate crisis. Don’t Look Up shot to the top of Netflix’s rankings after its Christmas Eve release and has been hailed by many in the scientific field for its right-minded messaging.But not everyone was convinced of its greatness. Critically, the film...
