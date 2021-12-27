ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

By Katie Rhee
 5 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day.

Tristan Shifflet, 37-years-old
Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans Boulevard. Police were called to the area at around 6:30 p.m. but Marshall was gone when they arrived. Shifflet was then taken to Meritus Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Marshall was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. Police learned through their investigation that he also had an active arrest warrant through Pennsylvania State Police for assault in a separate incident involving Shifflet.

Marshall was also convicted of second-degree murder in 2004 in a non-domestic related homicide in Hagerstown and had been out of prison for around two years before this incident. The couple shared a child together and Washington County Child Protective Services has taken custody of the boy.

Marshall has been charged with first-degree murder as well as other related charges for this incident and will be extradited back to Maryland.

