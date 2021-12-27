ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves get solid efforts but fall short

By JD Shaw
 5 days ago
Malik Beasley had 33 points in the Timberwolves' last game on Thursday. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Three Timberwolves players took advantage of their expanded roles in Minnesota’s game against the Jazz on Thursday, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune writes. Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels and Jake Layman all gave a solid effort, but Minnesota still lost 128-116 without Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Edwards available.

Beasley finished with 33 points on 13-of-25 shooting, while McDaniels (16 points and nine rebounds) and Layman (13 points and seven rebounds) provided respectable contributions. Minnesota struggled to contain Utah’s star players, however, also letting the Jazz shoot 16-of-39 (41%) from deep.

“He’s shooting at a high level from three and getting a lot of good looks and staying really committed to it,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said of Beasley, whose 33 points led all scorers in the game. “There’s no second-guessing his shot. He’s locked in. He’s been really, really good. Mostly it’s just his shot selection is leading to good shots.”

Here are some other notes from the Northwest tonight:

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

