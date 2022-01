John Dutton’s always done what’s needed to be done on “Yellowstone,” even when it goes against what he individually wants. In the end, John’s most important role is that of a multi-generational rancher. He has a legacy to uphold. And to do that, he needs to keep his property from being converted into airports and hotels. But it’s been a hard-fought battle to avoid development issues for over three seasons, and John’s losing his last fight. The only way he can think of to save his ranch and legacy is to enter a new position of power in the Montana government.

