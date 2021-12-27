ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a West Virginia Bowhunter Bagged a Legendary 220-Inch Ohio Buck

By Megan Molseed
 5 days ago
He was certainly a legend in his area. One that would often show up for appearances to fascinated onlookers and photographers. With a massive rack that put some major record-breakers to shame, this Ohio buck quickly became a legend among the locals and visitors to the area. And, for one dedicated...

if 6 was 9
4d ago

how can an individual killing such a beautiful creature be something to be admired?! its like when a gang member commits a crime and they publish the act creating publicity for them.

Maria Cihon
4d ago

if that deer has been around as long as this story implies, the meat wouldn't be good to eat anyway. Should have let it live. If your going to kill an animal for food, that's fine,! But just to have a trophy? No, not right. Could have taken a nice picture instead of slaughtering it.

Janet Keith
4d ago

Pat yourself on the back for murdering this majestic creature who managed to survive against all odds??? Its just sad.

