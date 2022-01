Warning: Article contains spoilers for season 4 of Yellowstone. “Yellowstone” Season 4 has got some drama going on, and fans have some passionate thoughts about it all. In S4E9, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) gets a phone call from Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo). Summer is in jail, facing charges that could land her serving time for the rest of her life. After slapping a cop during a protest, she’s looking at a felony charge of assault on an officer. John visits Summer and finds out it was his daughter, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), that told Summer to hit the officer. He offers to speak to the judge on Summer’s case (conveniently, the judge owes John a favor) in an effort to get her taken care of so she can put it all behind her.

