If you've spent the past four seasons of Yellowstone wondering how the Duttons became the biggest landowners in Montana, boy are you in luck. This weekend, Paramount+ (which is not the home of Yellowstone, but that's neither here nor there) is debuting 1883, its new Yellowstone prequel starring none other than Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. They're usually known as one of country music's best couples, but they're about to be known to a new legion of fans as James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of John (Kevin Costner) and his endlessly complicated children. And here, they do not sing.

