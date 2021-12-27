ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL postpones Blackhawks-Blue Jackets game

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chicago Blackhawks season will be on pause a little bit longer. The NHL announced that Tuesday's Blackhawks game against the Columbus Blue Jackets has been postponed for COVID-19-related reasons. Two other games were also postponed, on Wednesday, Dec. 29: Pittsburgh-Toronto and Boston-Ottawa. The Blue Jackets...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks make roster transactions, activate Khaira from IR

The Blackhawks have activated Jujhar Khaira from injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. This paves the way for the 27-year-old forward to return for Chicago's next game on Saturday vs. Nashville. Khaira hasn't played since Dec. 7 when he was stretchered off the ice after taking a high hit from...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Third Arena#Blackhawks Blue Jackets#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Blue Jackets#Gm#Nhl Players Association#Nhlpa
NHL

Winter Classic between Wild, Blues to celebrate Minnesota hockey culture

MINNEAPOLIS -- "STATE OF HOCKEY." The words are everywhere at the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, wrapped around an outline of Minnesota. That is what will be celebrated when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Target Field, home...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Blues vs. Wild in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic

One of the hottest NHL events of the season is about to go down in the freezing cold in Minnesota. The 2022 NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild is set to take place on New Year’s Day. The two were supposed to meet last season, but with COVID-19 causing a delay in the season, the event was canceled.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: 1-on-1 with Hawks interim coach Derek King

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with interim head coach Derek King, who talks about how he's keeping his team prepared with all the postponements, life as an NHL head coach and the conversations he has with his players. Plus, a little game of rapid fire and what King's New Year's resolution is.
NHL
WGR550

It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy