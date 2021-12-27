ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: No game Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Merzlikins and the Blue Jackets won't play Chicago...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
#Blue Jackets
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Out of COVID-19 protocols

Jenner cleared the NHL's protocols and returned to practice Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Jenner has recorded one goal and three assists through his eight December appearances. The 28-year-old will likely reprise his role on the first line in the next Blue Jackets' contest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Bayreuther was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Bayreuther's status for Thursday's contest with Nashville is currently in doubt. The 27-year-old has logged one assist through his five December appearances.
NHL
NHL

Laine returns for Blue Jackets against Predators

COLUMBUS -- Patrik Laine returned to play for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Nashville Predators at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (BSOH, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The forward missed 19 games because of an oblique strain sustained against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 3. He also spent time in Finland following the death of his father, Harri, in November.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Good to go Thursday

Voracek (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Nashville on Thursday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Voracek avoided missing any time due to his undisclosed injury thanks to the extended Christmas break. The veteran winger is mired in a 16-game goalless streak, though he has racked up 10 helpers over that stretch including four with the man advantage.
NHL
NHL

Winter Classic between Wild, Blues to celebrate Minnesota hockey culture

MINNEAPOLIS -- "STATE OF HOCKEY." The words are everywhere at the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, wrapped around an outline of Minnesota. That is what will be celebrated when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Target Field, home...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

The Warmup: The Blue Jackets Are Back In Town To Take On Nashville

TUNE-IN Where to watch, listen and stream tonight's game... WHO: Blue Jackets (14-13-1) vs. Predators (19-11-1) TV: Bally Sports Columbus (Jeff Rimer, Jody Shelley) RADIO: 97.1 FM (Bob McElligott, Dylan Tyrer) STREAM: ESPN+ (out of market only) THE LOWDOWN. The Predators have been flying high this season, and that can...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Ruled out for Thursday

Kukan (wrist) will not participate in Thursday's contest against Nashville, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers. Kukan is still recovering from the wrist injury he suffered in October. The 28-year-old is no longer designated to injured reserve. His return could be as imminent as Saturday against Carolina but his medical eligibility will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Playing Thursday

Boqvist (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Nashville, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Boqvist -- who missed the team's last three contests -- has been limited to just 18 games this season due to injuries. Despite his limited games, the 21-year-odl Swede has already set a new career best with six goals and should be able to top the 16-point mark he set last season.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blue Jackets Activate Patrik Laine And Adam Boqvist

The Blue Jackets will have some help in the lineup tonight against Nashville as the team announced that winger Patrik Laine and defenseman Adam Boqvist have both been activated off injured reserve. Laine has been out of the lineup for nearly two months with an oblique strain. Prior to the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points in shootout win

Jenner recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators. Jenner tied the score at a goal apiece in the first period and assisted on Patrik Laine's marker early in the second. With 12 goals and 20 points through 29 games, Jenner's production is reminiscent of his 2015-16 campaign, when he set career highs in goals (30) and points (49). That's the only season in which the 28-year-old veteran has topped 20 goals or 40 points, but Jenner's proving that productive year was no fluke.
NHL
10TV

Nyquist scores in SO, Blue Jackets beat Predators 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gustav Nyquist scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Patrik Laine, back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an oblique strain, scored, Alexandre Texier added a goal, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gregory Hofmann: Out Thursday

Hofmann (personal) is not playing Thursday against Nashville, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Homann last suited up on Dec. 14. It's unclear if he'll be back with the team in time for Saturday's tilt with Carolina. The 29-year-old rookie has seven points in 24 games this season.
NHL

