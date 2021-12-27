Increase YouTube engagement: Best sites to buy YouTube views and subscribers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Views are the most important engagement metric on YouTube. Whatever it is you aim to achieve on the platform, it all begins with views.

Do you want more subscribers, comments, likes, or shares? You’ll need to start by getting more views.

How to buy YouTube views

That’s why in this post, we want to discuss the best sites where you can buy YouTube views.

The process of buying YouTube views is not a straightforward one, as many providers sell “ghost views”.

What are ghost views? Ghost views are YouTube views that are machine-generated and unreal.

YouTube frowns at ghost views. Once spotted, they remove them from the view count, reducing the total number of views a video has in the process.

Below are the best places to buy YouTube views without worrying about YouTube sanctions, reputation damage, or views dropping later.

  • Followers.io
  • UseViral
  • GetViral
  • Viralyft
  • Famups
  • Follower Packages

FastPromo

Gaining YouTube views and subscribers can’t get more organic than the way FastPromo does it.

Unlike most providers that bring you views from God-knows-where, FastPromo delivers views by running Google ads to promote your YouTube content to the right audience.

Benefits of buying YouTube views from FastPromo:

  • You get real, authentic views: Since FastPromo does its promotion through Google ads, your videos get seen by actual humans, which means that any consequent view generated will always count as genuine.
  • Your views get AdSense security: As you may know, AdSense is a popular way for monetizing a YouTube channel. When you buy YouTube views from FastPromo, you have the assurance that the purchased views will count toward all your AdSense transactions.
  • You can get targeted views: For marketing reasons, some people love to buy YouTube likes from specific audience groups like a particular country, interest group, or gender. If this sounds like you, then you’re in luck, because FastPromo has viewers from all over the world.
  • High retention: Since all the views come from authentic sources (Google Ads), you will never experience anything like views dropping.
  • Flexible plans: FastPromo is one of the few providers that offers YouTube views in a quantity less than 1,000. You can buy as few as 500 views if you just want to test the waters and see how it works, or you can buy as many as 100,000 views or more.

Followers.io

Followers.io is another wonderful place to buy YouTube views. Like most sites on this list, you can buy YouTube likes from them too. But, for now, let’s see what makes their views package worth checking out.

Benefits of buying YouTube views from Followers.io:

  • Unique content promotion: io utilizes its vast network of websites and ad placements to boost your content until it achieves the desired amount of views. This guarantees one thing – that the views you get are all authentic.
  • A commendable reputation: io claims it has helped thousands of users reach their true potential.
  • Increased watch time: io offers both slow and fast views services that help increase the overall watch time on your videos and enhance your YouTube ranking.

UseViral

No discussion about the best sites to buy YouTube views will ever be complete without a mention of UseViral. That’s because of their longevity, transparency, and awesome service.

The fact that they’ve been around for so long is proof they know what they’re doing.

Benefits of buying YouTube views from UseViral:

  • Strictly high-quality views: UseViral is so serious about the quality of the views it sends you that it ensures they only come from an exclusive network of users. The company has built this network over the years through extensive marketing. So, when you place an order to buy views, they just expose your content to these contacts.
  • High views retention: Everybody knows that when YouTube views are real and authentic, they rarely drop off. This is the case with UseViral.
  • Targeted views: UseViral understands that not all YouTube views are created equal, which is why they expose videos to their network of users based on specific targeting. In other words, they send your videos only to those users who are likely to be interested in them.

GetViral

The next best way to gain views and subscribers is to purchase real and active YouTube subscribers from GetViral.

They say they’re the most reliable place to buy YouTube views, and we can’t help but agree because of the following reasons.

Benefits of buying YouTube views from GetViral:

  • Strictly authentic views: There is no room for ghost views on GetViral, just real views. With their exclusive network of users, GetViral will help increase your reach and expand your audience.
  • A chance to improve your content strategy: Besides the YouTube views on offer, GetViral also connects you with other YouTube users so that you can explore their content and enhance your organic visibility.
  • Affordable pricing: GetViral is one of the cheapest providers you’ll find around. Their plans are so cheap that you can buy as many as 1,500 views for just $10, and 100,000 views for $370.

Viralyft

Viralyft helps you achieve your desired views engagement by promoting your content through a series of campaigns involving Google Adwords Campaigns, online content blockers, online promotions, and affiliate network marketing.

In other words, they use a wide variety of white-hat marketing approaches to bring eyes (views) to your videos.

Benefits of buying YouTube views from Viralyft:

  • No breaching YouTube’s TOS: You can sleep comfortably at night knowing the views you’ve bought aren’t going to cause you any trouble – i.e., no views drop, no YouTube red flags, no reputation damage, no losing Adsense money, and no drop in rankings.
  • Build social proof: Buying views from Viralyft ensures that your incoming traffic will always arrive to a page filled with lots of active views.
  • Keeps your reputation intact: Buying YouTube views from a provider like Viralyft ensures you’ll always be safe from the embarrassment of viewers noticing a reduction in your view count. Imagine watching a video with 10k views on a channel one day, only to return another day and find 2k views; what would you think of such a channel?

Famups

Famups is renowned for the affordability of their YouTube views plans.

In a nutshell, in addition to offering real YouTube views, you also get to make purchases based on the strength of your budget.

You can get as many as 3,000 views for just $21. That’s an equivalent of 1,000 views for $7. WOW!

Finally, they also offer targeted YouTube views services, which allow you to buy views from specific countries or regions.

Follower Packages

Follower Packages is quite similar to all the providers we’ve been discussing so far. They sell real views, targeted views, and promise high retention.

But in addition, they can give you something that not many providers offer: ad views along with the actual views. If you understand how YouTube Adsense monetization works, you’ll know that this is a good thing, because it increases how much money you can make per view.

Conclusion

Buying YouTube views doesn’t have to be a scary or dreadful thing, provided you do it right. Anytime you feel like giving it a try, visit the site of any of the providers we’ve mentioned in this article.

