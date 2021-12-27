How popular is online gambling in Canada in 2021

When online gambling was introduced in Canada, the restrictions and laws were very severe, not allowing the industry to have a stable revenue. Nowadays, and especially in the last few years, online casinos are flourishing by 70% growth, and the Canadian market has become one of the leading ones worldwide.

Canadians are frequent players

According to Statistics Canada, the best casinos in Canada are happy with their popularity, as 65% of the legal gambling age population is expected this year to deposit at some of the best casino games. Why is that? The online world has made it pretty easy and accessible to play. The user might be at the comfort of his home or on vacation in a fancy resort, and the only thing he needs it’s a smartphone and internet connection. The quality of the licensed casinos and their innovative and intriguing interface bring positive experiences to the players. The diverse payment methods for deposit and withdrawal of the winnings attract customers even by curiosity to check all the fuss about. And it appears that Canadian players have wagered over 15 million dollars on sports betting.

All this makes the Canadian user very attractive for the worldwide platforms and allows the clients to experience a variety of games with the best payout. PrivateCasinos have seen amazing offers targeted especially for players from Canada, and the online casinos are fighting for them.

If you are trying to find the best mobile casino, keep in mind that there are different laws for some Canadian provinces even though you are allowed to play. So always check the restrictions for your area to avoid any issues.

Before playing, check the following

In PrivateCasinos, we always underline the importance of safe gambling. There are certain aspects to check before betting your real money in the best online casinos Canada.

Security.

Online casinos need to have the latest SSL Encryption to guarantee their payment information is kept safe. As well as the casino to be licensed by the necessary commission and authority. This might differ depending on the country where the platform is registered.

User satisfaction and feedback.

On the web, it’s easy to find genuine and credible reviews for the website you intend to trust. Players frequently share their opinion about the positive and negative experiences they had. There are a lot of popular platforms that analyse the gambling market and do their research, as we do with worldwide casinos.

Payment methods and payout.

An essential section to verify is the payment solutions that the casino is offering. You always need to check what is allowed for deposit and withdrawal, the minimum and maximum amounts, as well as the time your withdrawal request will take to be approved, usually up to 48 hours. After that depends on the chosen payment method, how fast your money will arrive in your account, usually between 2 to 5 business days. Keep in mind that vouchers, for example, are not allowed as withdrawal options.

For us, it is clear that the gambling industry in Canada is developing at high speed. The players seem to be satisfied and continue exploring new casinos and the latest games. The revenue share is that big because legal and joyful casinos exist, and it looks like they will continue providing a fantastic service. If you are further interested in some of the latest casino levels in online games, check this article for more details.