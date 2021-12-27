Forget Texas Hold’em & play these poker variants now

Poker has always been a popular casino game for bettors, although it could be argued that the game is not used to its fullest extent due to the fact that many continue to opt for the traditional variant of Texas Hold’em.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with playing a classic version of the popular game, as it has been depicted as the variant to play due to the exposure it has received due to various entertainment forms as well as worldwide competitions and tournaments that are played.

However, there are a number of different variations that need to be considered when playing poker. Whilst keeping things familiar can be great for those who like to know what they are doing when they play, changing things up once in a while can refresh things and even make the passion more enjoyable in the future.

There are a number of poker types that can be experienced, so let’s take a look at some of them below:

Mississippi Stud

Perhaps one of the best variants available that does not get the recognition that it deserves is Mississippi Stud, especially as the game is widely available to play at the best online casino platforms, thus making it extremely accessible to punters to try.

The game is rather simple, as players will only be required to try and develop the best hand possible from the five cards that they are dealt. If they do this, they could win up to 500:1 if they manage to achieve a Royal Flush!

The main aim is to have a pair of sixes or better in order to win, otherwise the hand will not qualify. Bettors are not allowed to raise during the hand, although many games will allow for bigger wagers to be placed at the beginning of the round.

Five Card Draw

Many will have been introduced into Texas Hold’em Poker and other variants by playing Five Card Draw, but there is no doubt that this variant should still be played today. Of course, there is plenty of history behind the game as it was once the poker variant of choice as many would have seen it being played in films from a previous generation.

The game will see each player dealt with five cards to begin where they will then need to try and build the strongest poker hand possible. In order to do this, players will be able to fold and receive up to three new cards, thus seeing an element of strategy being possible to adopt.

Five Card Draw is perhaps more challenging than Texas Hold’em as there are no community cards available to try and form a hand with, thus potentially making this game a little more engaging for those who are skilled.

Three Card Poker

It might be one of the newest variants of poker available to play and perhaps not as widely available as others, however Three Card Poker is a game that needs to be tried out by all enthusiasts.

Bettors will receive three cards where they will play against the dealer instead of others, with each player having the same aim, as well. This means only the dealer’s hand needs to be focused on and that the house edge is what is being competed against.

Three Card Poker can be an entertaining alternative and one that can be brilliant for those who do not feel their poker skills are quite right just yet to go up against other players.

Seven Card Stud

The last poker variant, but far from least, that should be tried out is the game of Seven Card Stud. The game has actually been growing in popularity over the years, with a number of brick-and-mortar establishments offering the variant, as well as it being available online.

Before Texas Hold’em took off, Seven Card Stud was the game of choice for many and it is rather easy to understand why when looking at how it is played.

The game begins with two cards being dealt face down and one being face up so everyone can see it. Players will then be required to decide if they want to bet or fold. This will continue as players receive a fourth, fifth and sixth card that are all face up, with each time between allowing them to continue to bet or to fold. Once the seventh (final) card is dealt, their hand will be complete and they will have another opportunity to bet or fold.

There are no community cards involved, with players only able to use the seven cards dealt to build their hands. However, they will need to take into account the four cards that can be seen in regards to the opponent’s hand.

Players will not have to worry about going all-in on a hand, either, as they will have to follow a betting schedule. Seven Card Stud certainly provides plenty of entertainment, which is why it is a game that needs to be tried now.