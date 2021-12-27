NHL postpones more Penguins games, impacting Wednesday’s match against Toronto

Pittsburgh Penguins sale: Fenway Sports Group reaches agreement to buy team

PITTSBURGH — Another Penguins game has been postponed by the NHL: Wednesday’s match against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Penguins were also scheduled to play the Boston Bruins this coming Monday, but that game was postponed by the league.

The NHL has been working to keep COVID-19 cases in check as the number of players testing positive continues to increase.

It’s not clear when or if these games will be made up. The three weeks originally slotted for the Olympics could potentially be used as a time to make up games across the league.

The next possible game for the Penguins would be Friday against the Ottawa Senators.

