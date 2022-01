One man is dead after a car rolled over him near 21st and Sheridan.

Tulsa police say the man was trying to fix something under his car when he it rolled on top of him. Officers say because the car was in neutral and on a slope, it ended up rolling over him.

Police believe this was an accident.

