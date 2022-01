Dunkin' has pioneered some very inventive flavors over the years. According to Restaurant Clicks, the coffee and donut chain has excelled at finding ways to imbue their coffee with peanut butter, butter pecan, and pumpkin flavors, among many others. While these crowd-pleasing taste sensations have hit the mark for a good number of customers, it can take some time for the chain to roll out new flavors — and anyone who likes variety can get impatient. Luckily, fans of Dunkin's coffee can now start to get excited for a future option that may have just leaked over on Reddit. A user on r/DunkinDonuts posted a picture of a plastic container of Brown Sugar Cookie syrup with the title, "New Brown Sugar Cookie is actually delicious. Can't wait for y'all to try it."

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO