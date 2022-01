My Hero Academia dove into the aftermath of the series' big traitor reveal with the newest chapter of the series! It's been a tough time for Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A as following the Paranormal Liberation Front War, Japan has fallen into chaos. Things seemed to take a turn when the others were finally able to rescue Izuku from himself and bring them all under one roof once more, but this was until Kohei Horikoshi twisted a knife in with the reveal of the long awaited U.A. Academy traitor hiding within the school's walls.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO