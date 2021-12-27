ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Point, CA

CHP officers injured during vehicle pursuit in Bay Point

By Bay City News
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

Authorities are searching for a driver who allegedly injured two California Highway Patrol officers during a chase early Sunday in Bay Point.

The officers tried to pull over a blue Subaru Outback near Bailey and Canal roads at about 3:30 a.m., but the vehicle fled, the CHP said on social media.

A short chase ensued and the Subaru came to a stop facing the CHP patrol vehicle. The officers got out of their car and the Subaru suddenly accelerated, colliding with them and then drove away, the CHP said.

The officers were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. The Subaru was later found, but a search for the driver was unsuccessful, the CHP said.

A description of the suspect was not released.

