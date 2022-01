One man is dead after a car rolled over him near 21st and Sheridan.

TULSA, Okla. — One man is dead after a car rolled over him near 21st and Sheridan, police say.

TPD is on scene after a man, who was trying to fix something under his car, was crushed.

Because the car was in neutral and on a slope, it ended up rolling over him.

Police believe this was an accident.

This is a developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group