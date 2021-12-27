ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Judge continues to praise progress, fight in 4-11 Giants despite fourth straight loss

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVYuz_0dWSofIn00

The Giants scored their first touchdown in more than eight quarters of play on Sunday.

That was the “good” news…and there was plenty of bad, as that TD came with 3:50 remaining in a game they were already down 34-3, against a relaxed defense, on a drive that was kept alive by an unnecessary roughness penalty after the Eagles had made a fourth-down stop.

The story of the New York football Giants, who used two ineffective quarterbacks and needed that drive to top 100 yards of offense FOR THE GAME in a 34-10 loss to the Eagles that officially knocked them out of playoff consideration for 2021.

“It's not good enough. Point blank. I'm not going to make excuses and try to church it up. The reality is this – you play to win the game. You coach to win the game and to give the players an opportunity and a chance,” head coach Joe Judge said afterwards. “While there are things in every game that you say are positive which you can build on and there are individual or unit performances where you say, 'Okay this is what we're looking for.' Collectively it's not good enough. So we have to do better next week.”

Judge, who has given quite a few quotes this season that make many wonder if he’s watching the same game as the rest of us on a regular basis, will likely get crushed for saying in the opening statement of that postgame briefing that special teams was strong up until Jalen Reagor returned a punt 29 yards I the second half to set up a Philly score.

Fair, but to use his words, there’s no point in “trying to church it up” – it takes all three phases to win, and on Sunday, the Giants’ offense was putrid and the defense finally broke in the second half after playing 45 strong minutes against the Eagles this year.

When special teams is the highlight, something is wrong – but over their now four-game losing streak, the Giants have scored 46 points with just four touchdowns, 21 of the points and three of the four TDs against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Otherwise? Six field goals and a garbage time touchdown against the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Eagles, and if you want to go back to the Giants’ bye, they’ve scored 69 points in six games on just six TDs. No need to church it up: the Giants stink, and if not for a defense that had perhaps their best game in the Joe Judge era on Thanksgiving weekend, they’d be 0-6 since their bye.

And yet, there’s apparently still some good, as evidenced by the full quote from Judge in his open:

“Obviously we didn't do enough to have success today on the field. I thought for the most part that our defense did a good job of keeping us in the game. Up until the [Reagor] punt return our special teams did good things in terms of field position and giving us opportunities to make plays. We couldn't get anything going offensively today. We obviously have to have some kind of production in that phase to compliment the defense and the special teams when they're making plays for us. Ultimately it wasn't good enough. We have to go back to work this week and there are a lot of things that we have to improve on. I'm looking to see these guys finish strong and go out competing. We had a good week of work with the guys and I count on seeing the same thing this week going into Chicago.”

Unfortunately, a good week of work doesn’t seem to mean much, now or at the end of it, when his quarterback choice is a journeyman with less career NFL wins than Judge or a virtual rookie who looked every bit the part Sunday.

“Obviously you have to get significant play out of key positions. We have to execute everything better. Offensively nothing was really good enough today. We have to make sure that we come back to work and give ourselves a chance. We have to capitalize on the opportunities that are in front of us,” Judge said when asked if bad QB play affected the rest of the team. “When you watch the tape and talk through different plays and scenarios, you say, 'Okay we've got this, this, this. We've got to get back to this and give ourselves a chance and make sure we don't lose an opportunity on this again.' The emphasis has to be on getting back to something when it's there, but you have to capitalize on the opportunities when they give them to you.
Most teams in this league are not going to give you a second swing of the bat. When something is there the first time, you have to make your shot.”

The problem is the Giants aren’t making any shots right now, in almost any phase of the game. The defense has been better, but even if Judge or any of the players won’t say it outright, it certainly felt that once the Eagles went up 20-3, the game was all but over, considering 21 points against Los Angeles is the most the Giants have scored since the bye.

“The encouraging thing is that when I kept talking to the skill group and the offensive line on the sideline, and we talk about going back out there saying that it's a two possession game and we're going to get back in this, they still have the right look in their eyes and they're still going out there to compete. They're still going out there to fight the entire time,” Judge said. “At one point it was a 17 point game, and I had to talk to them and tell them, 'Here's where we're at. It's three possessions and this is what we're looking at. We're approaching the fourth quarter right now and this is what we're thinking about. We're thinking about four-down territory, on-side kicks, different situational calls.' They're locked in and they're glued into that right now. They understand that we're going to go out there and we're going to fight until the end.”

Here’s a tip for Judge, though: Floyd Mayweather is arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer ever, and still, 23 of his 50 fights went to a decision. Translation: “fight” means nothing when the fight is over well before it ends.

“You put in all this work and you want to win. But at the end of the day it's our job to show up again and put our best foot forward every single week,” said quarterback Mike Glennon. “When we come to work, we have to be all-in and that's what I see. Although the results aren't what we wanted, the preparation and mindset I don't think has fallen off at all which is good to see.”

The Giants officially have just two games left for platitudes and fight and progress and all the other Joe Judge buzzwords, before the real work begins to build to 2022. Until then, Giants fans, enjoy one last Judge-ism on how hard his 4-11 team is working ahead of and through one clunker after another.

“I saw our guys fighting. I'll watch the tape and anything that I see in terms of loaf or anything, obviously we will address. But I saw our guys out there fighting and pushing on through. Obviously I've talked all the time about how you have to play and build a team, so I'm proud of a lot of guys of how they're pushing forward, how they're playing, and how they're competing.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?

Two games remain in the 2021 Chicago Bears season — and possibly in Matt Nagy’s tenure as Bears coach. As most fans’ thoughts turn toward the offseason and whatever changes might lie ahead, Brad Biggs takes a swing at answering their questions in his weekly Bears mailbag. What percentage chance do you give the Bears to follow the Bulls model and completely clean house? — @heapbig A lot of ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Td#Eagles#Fair
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/30: Phil Simms and Joe Judge on John Madden, more

Super Bowl-winning quarterback and CBS broadcaster Phil Simms:. “When Madden and (Pat) Summerall did our games, every player & every coach was excited. It felt big. I told John Madden everything. I trusted him & he never betrayed it. I admired John’s passion for the game most and his truth. He was and will he remembered as a GIANT for football.”
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields and Andy Dalton are back at practice, but the Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation is up in the air against the New York Giants, who will play both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm

New York Giants coach Joe Judge announced Wednesday morning that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm both will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears are still working through their depth chart with Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (groin) returning to practice as the team sorts through its situation at the position. Fields was limited in practice Wednesday, while ...
NFL
Newsday

John Madden invoked as inspiration by Joe Judge as Giants prepare for Bears

To most of the current players he was the video game guy. To another generation, including Joe Judge’s, he was the colorful TV commentator. But John Madden, as anyone who has been paying attention over the past day or so has come to understand, was so much more than any of those things.
NFL
Newsday

Giants' Leonard Williams fights on despite all the disappointments

If there is a perfect symbol for the futility of New York football in recent years, it is Leonard Williams. He has felt the pangs of disappointment with both the Jets and Giants, a man of immense talents who has yet to know firsthand what it is to compete in a playoff game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Joe Judge expecting both Fromm and Glennon to play vs Bears

Unless something strange happens, the New York Giants aren’t going to try Brian Lewerke at quarterback. Instead, it looks like we’re in for more of the same. In this case, that means Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon. Both quarterbacks have appeared over the last two games for the Giants, neither one being able to complete their start without getting substituted out. And without flat out confirming it, Joe Judge seemed to hint that it could happen again when the Giants face Chicago.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Andy Dalton To Start As The Bears Take On The Giants Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — With Justin Fields continuing to deal with pain from his ankle injury, Andy Dalton will start as quarterback as they visit the Giants in their final home game of the season on Sunday. Bears Coach Matt Nagy says that Nick Foles will serve as backup against the giants. No Justin Fields again. Matt Nagy announces Andy Dalton will get the start at QB vs the Giants with Nick Foles serving as the backup. @cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) December 31, 2021 All three quarterbacks returned to practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday with Fields recovering from an ankle injury and Dalton...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy