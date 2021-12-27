ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a ‘feels like’ temperature?

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash.– You’ve probably opened your phone to check the temperature outside and saw both the temperature and the “feels like” temperature on there.

There can be quite the difference between them– especially when it gets cold in the Inland Northwest. So, what’s the difference?

The “feels-like temperatures” can also be the wind chill or heat index, depending on what season we’re in. It’s just what it sounds like– how the temperature feels to people who are out in it.

It takes the wind speed, dew point and everything else into account on top of the measured temperature and tries to approximate what the air will feel like on your skin. When it’s cold and windy it can feel a whole lot colder than what your thermometer is reading when you step outside.

With frigid temperatures in the forecast, it’s important to be aware of the wind chill if you plan on spending any time outside. That will be a better representation of what you’ll feel. This chart from the National Weather Service will show you what the wind chill is based on the temperature and the wind speed.
