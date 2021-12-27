WWE Live Event Results From MSG (12/26): Kevin Owens Vs. Edge

One of the richest pro-wrestling men of all, obviously responds to the name of Vince McMahon, son of Vince McMahon Senior, who gave birth to the then WWWF, which later became WWF and finally WWE. If Vince Senior had managed to set up one of the most renowned federations in the entire panorama of the North American discipline, his son Vince Junior has instead succeeded in the titanic enterprise of making WWE the most followed company in the whole world and not only of the USA, with the Stamford-based federation that has grinded millions and millions of dollars, even becoming a listed company, with its own online shop and with dozens and dozens of Superstars who eventually landed even as far as Hollywood.
Comments / 0