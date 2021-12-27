ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans two-step around COVID-19 roster shuffle for a win

By Kristie Rieken, AP
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7foD_0dWSnqjL00

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had so many players on the COVID-19 list this week — 16 — that it was tough to keep up with who was on the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’m still trying to remember everybody’s name,” safety Justin Reid said.

It seemed not to matter, as Houston (4-11) rolled over Los Angeles 41-29 to win consecutive games for the first time in this disappointing season.

“This was one of my favorite wins to be a part of with how many guys stepped up,” said Reid, who is in his fourth NFL season. “We had every excuse in the book with COVID, with the holidays, with the way the season was going and we still came in and got a big-time win.”

Playing without top receiver Brandin Cooks and with a makeshift offensive line missing three starters, Houston’s Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’ve been working our tails off in the run game trying to improve in that area,” Burkhead said. “The guys took that as a challenge. We knew as long as we executed, we could have a day like we had today.”

It was the second 100-yard game of Burkhead’s career and first since he ran for 119 yards in the last game of the 2016 season as a Cincinnati Bengal.

Coach David Culley was impressed with the players who filled in for the missing starters.

“Those guys came in and they showed that they were ready to do what we needed to get done,” he said. “This team is so resilient. They’ve never really worried about what happens on the outside, all we’ve tried to do is just get better.”

The Texans, who entered the game ranked last in the NFL in yards rushing, ran for a season-high 189 yards.

“When we’re able to do that, it makes things much better for us offensively and we’re able to control the ball,” Culley said. “We knew going into this game we had to control the ball against this football team because you give the ball back to this team so much, they are very explosive.”

Rookie Davis Mills threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns to get his second NFL win after starting his career 0-7.

Without Cooks, who leads the team with 945 receiving yards, Mills completed passes to seven different players. He connected with Chris Conley on a 41-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, and rookies Brevin Jordan and Nico Collins combined for 89 yards receiving and a score.

The defense also did its part, forcing three turnovers to beat a Los Angeles team that’s still in playoff contention.

Jonathan Owens, who spent most of the season on the practice squad and started Sunday because of COVID-19 absences, got his first career interception in the second quarter and recovered a fumble in the fourth.

Justin Jackson scored on a 9-yard run and Justin Herbert connected with Jared Cook on the 2-point conversion to get the Chargers (8-7) within 27-23 with about six minutes left.

But Mills hit Collins for a 13-yard touchdown with less than three minutes left to extend Houston’s lead to 34-23. Tavierre Thomas effectively ended it when he intercepted Herbert and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown with just under two minutes to go.

Dominik Eberle, who was signed this week with Ka’imi Fairbairn on the COVID-19 list, made his first NFL field goal on the first attempt of his career — a 51-yarder that cut LA’s lead to 12-10 in the second quarter. He finished 2 for 3 on field-goal attempts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Dallas Cowboys: 3 keys to a win against Washington

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys find themselves atop the NFC East division by two and a half games as they head into the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football this week. Dallas can clinch the division with a win against Washington or if the Raiders...
NFL
KXAN

NFL cuts isolation time for players who test positive

The NFL is reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10. The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols on Tuesday after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.
NFL
KXAN

Big Game Bound: Playoff spots go down to the wire in season’s penultimate week

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday will be the busiest day in the NFL so far this season with 15 games. Several matchups will have playoff implications. The Bills, Bengals, Colts, Patriots and Titans can all clinch playoff berths in the AFC, while the Chiefs can lock up the conference’s top seed and only first-round bye. Only two […]
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conley
Person
David Culley
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Ap#The Houston Texans#The Los Angeles Chargers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cam Newton's comeback tour in Carolina hits snag

Less than two months after resurfacing with the Carolina Panthers, former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to be done as the team's starter. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold, who returned to the lineup in relief of Newton in a blowout loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, will get the start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets record straight on Mike Zimmer ‘frustrated’ take on his rant

The Minnesota Vikings had a slow start at home last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams. They only scored three points in the first half and ultimately lost. The loss dropped the Vikings from a playoff spot and they no longer control their own playoff destiny. Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared to call out his teammates for not having enough energy to start the game last week.
NFL
KXAN

KXAN

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy