Miami the latest to withdraw from bowl game

The COVID-19 news across college football during the last few days has been rough. Multiple teams have withdrawn from bowl games, which were then canceled.

The Military Appreciation Bowl and Fenway Bowls were canceled early Sunday, and another bowl is possibly joining that list.

Miami (Florida) was supposed to play Washington State in the Sun Bowl, but is unable to field a team due to the COVID-19 protocols. Washington State arrived in El Paso on Sunday. The game is scheduled to be played on Friday afternoon.

According to Brett McMurphy, it is unknown if the Sun Bowl will be able to find a replacement for the Hurricanes.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed the cancellations slow or stop soon.