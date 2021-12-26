ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami the latest to withdraw from bowl game

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The COVID-19 news across college football during the last few days has been rough. Multiple teams have withdrawn from bowl games, which were then canceled.

The Military Appreciation Bowl and Fenway Bowls were canceled early Sunday, and another bowl is possibly joining that list.

Miami (Florida) was supposed to play Washington State in the Sun Bowl, but is unable to field a team due to the COVID-19 protocols. Washington State arrived in El Paso on Sunday. The game is scheduled to be played on Friday afternoon.

According to Brett McMurphy, it is unknown if the Sun Bowl will be able to find a replacement for the Hurricanes.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed the cancellations slow or stop soon.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

