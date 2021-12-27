ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League mid-season report card, odds and predictions

By Josh Thomas
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 English Premier League season has reached the halfway point and with it a clearer idea of how every club stacks up. While plenty of twists and turns remain this campaign, a handful of clubs have proved they are a cut above the rest, while an unfortunate few are battling...

www.sportingnews.com

The Independent

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk urges Liverpool to focus on themselves rather than Premier League title race

Virgil Van Dijk admits there is no point talking about the Premier League title race after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s second-half winner condemned the Reds to just their second defeat of the season.Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel while Sadio Mane fired a golden chance over just before Lookman earned the Foxes’ 1-0 victory.Second-placed Liverpool could be 12 points behind leaders Manchester City by the time they go to Chelsea on Sunday after failing to close the current six-point gap on Tuesday.Boss Jurgen Klopp believes his men can forget about catching City if they drop their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday.The draw lifted Chelsea into second place, above Liverpool, but a win was needed to keep in sight of in-form leader Manchester City, who went eight points clear following their 1-0 win at Brentford. It looked like Chelsea was about to earn three points despite a lackluster display at Stamford Bridge, only for Welbeck - on as a substitute - to head home a left-wing cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time.Romelu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight. The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side. Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League - following victories over Everton and Watford - but were defeated by Brighton last time out. Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
SPORTS
The Independent

Premier League title race: Assessing Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester handed a huge advantage to defending champions Manchester City who could open up a 12-point advantage at the Premier League summit before Jurgen Klopp’s side play Chelsea on Sunday.Here, we look at how an apparent three-way title fight could become a one-horse race by early January.Manchester CityPep Guardiola’s team are looking invincible at the moment. They have won nine in a row in the Premier League and are scoring goals for fun, with 17 put past Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester in the space of 13 days. Not only has that helped them turn a one-point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can close gap on Man City

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the nine-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the new year.By the time Jurgen Klopp’s side walk out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face second-placed Chelsea – a point in front of the Reds having played one match more – they could trail City by 12 points.But Jota, who has scored seven times in his last nine appearances and will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to the African Nations Cup after the weekend, is confident it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career honours as a player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.As a player1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.As a manager1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League...
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English football’s civil war will continue in a 2022 full of rancour and mistrust

It has been a fractious year for football. The failed attempt to create a European Super League exposed the fault lines that run throughout the game. The divide between the various factions is likely to get wider in the coming 12 months.Money is at the heart of the problem but it is not as simple as rich vs poor, haves vs have-nots. There are shifting alliances everywhere, betrayal and backstabbing abound. There is more intrigue in the domestic game than in a John Le Carre novel.The Tracey Crouch fan-led review of governance suggested that the answer to this is an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Burnley prediction, odds: Soccer expert reveals English Premier League picks for Dec. 30

Manchester United needs to get back on track quickly when it hosts Burnley on Thursday in an English Premier League match at Old Trafford. The Red Devils (8-4-5) looked listless in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday, and they have had little time to recover. Manchester United appeared to be getting it together under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, but he was not happy with his team's performance Monday. Burnley (1-8-6) has been the master of the draw and is well-rested, with its last game coming on Dec. 12. Burnley has lost once in its last six games (1-4-1).
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Has the Premier League turned into a one-horse race?

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea looked set for a titanic three-way Premier League title tussle just over two weeks ago but it is now beginning to look like a one-horse race. The three clubs were separated by just two points before matches kicked off on December 14. Fast forward to the end of the month and City are now eight points clear of second-placed Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's men were not at their best at Brentford on Wednesday but did enough to win 1-0 on an evening when injury-hit Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Liverpool lost ground the previous day, beaten by a feisty and committed Leicester side after Mohamed Salah failed to convert a first-half penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE

