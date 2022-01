Usher in the New Year on foot at a state park First Day Hike. Hikes and snowshoeing events set for six state parks. First Day Hikes will take place at four Minnesota state parks on Saturday, Jan. 1, as part of a nationwide effort to connect people with the outdoors. Individuals, families and groups in all 50 states will have an opportunity to enjoy guided hikes that vary in distance and difficulty. The event offers visitors an opportunity to celebrate the New Year amidst local nature and history.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO