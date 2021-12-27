ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Bridgerton wisteria to Squid Game boiler suits: What we bought in 2021

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok recipes involving feta and pesto set the tills ringing in an eclectic year for consumers, as did embroidery hoops and Jack Grealish shirts. TikTok recipes, a return to the great British summer of sport and TV hits such as Bridgerton and Squid Game all influenced what we bought in...

