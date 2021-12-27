ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs set season-high, blitz short-handed Pistons, 144-109

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 27 points and the...

Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Morant scores 30, Grizzlies beat Spurs for 4th straight win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Tyus Jones scored 18, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke each had 17 points as Memphis pulled away in the second half. Clarke was 8 of 11 from the field; Jones 7 of 14.
NBA
austinnews.net

Spurs ready to rebound against unfortunate Pistons

The Detroit Pistons already owned the league's worst record before they got hit with a wave of COVID-19 positives. What's happened to them over the past week seems almost cruel. They've had eight players enter the league's protocols and with two other key players, Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk, sidelined...
NBA
Person
Keldon Johnson
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

The San Antonio Spurs came out of the locker room flat in the second half of their matchup with Memphis and never quite rediscovered their form as they fell to their divisional rival. Although the absence of Dejounte Murray likely played a considerable role in the outcome, the good guys allowed a winnable game against the shorthanded Grizzlies to slip from their hands.
NBA
ESPN

Pistons take on the Spurs on 4-game slide

LINE: Pistons -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its four-game skid when the Pistons play San Antonio. The Pistons are 3-13 in home games. Detroit has a 1-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The Spurs are 7-10 in road games. San Antonio leads the Western...
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
#Pistons#Short Handed#Ap#The San Antonio Spurs
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
