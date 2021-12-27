When will Australia next host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

Bold to the nth degree? Perhaps. Bonkers? Absolutely not. Dan Campbell’s squad has a lot of positives to build on heading into next season beyond the stunning win over Arizona. Detroit’s stellar offensive line returns all five starters next year. Jared Goff has settled in and should be a serviceable stopgap, allowing the Lions to spend their (probable) No 2 draft pick on a stud pass rusher or wideout. And Campbell, for all his game management flaws, has a roster that has fully bought into his culture shift. When Aaron Rodgers leaves for Denver or retires and the Bears muff their coaching hire and the Vikings underperform, the rapidly improving Lions will be ready to pounce. MJ.
