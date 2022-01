The Las Vegas Raiders’ entire season comes down to the game versus the Colts. In a season of drama and uncertainty, this team still needs to finish the Colts. While Gus Bradley and the defense played rather stingily over the last two games, the offense remains a mess. Yet, people want to discuss comeback wins. If the defense doesn’t make key stops, the season would have ended in Cleveland. It’s time for the offense and their most ardent supporters to face facts and look at the truth.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO