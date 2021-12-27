Cross-country ski clues: Glide the groomers, or trek the wilds of Yellowstone

The exponential growth that we’ve all witnessed ski areas undertake in recent years comes with many benefits; namely easier access for more people. It’s helped create a relatively more inclusive world of skiing, but not in ever case. With this rapid expansion can come a drastic rise in the cost of living, including food, housing, and just about every other necessity. If not combatted properly, we will surely see an even greater blow dealt to those living in the mountains who don’t have bottomless dough. While solutions to this crisis are being discussed and implemented more and more often, there still remain a few gems that have remained immune to this bottleneck effect. These often isolated communities haven’t had to worry too much about putting solutions to these problems into action, because the problems have yet to manifest themselves in the first place. To put it simply, the crowds have yet to latch on. Alaska’s Eaglecrest Ski Area is one such place.

