DeMarcus Lawrence, Terence Steele with big guy TDs for Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence is 6-foot-3, 254 pounds. Terence Steele is 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds.

And they both wound up netting six points for the Dallas Cowboys in the first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Lawrence picked off a Taylor Heinicke pass in the first quarter and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 after the PAT.

In the second quarter, a half-minute or so before the two-minute warning, Dak Prescott threw his third TD pass of the first half. It went to Steele on a tackle-eligible play.