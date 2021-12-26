ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeMarcus Lawrence, Terence Steele with big guy TDs for Cowboys

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
DeMarcus Lawrence is 6-foot-3, 254 pounds. Terence Steele is 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds.

And they both wound up netting six points for the Dallas Cowboys in the first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Lawrence picked off a Taylor Heinicke pass in the first quarter and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 after the PAT.

In the second quarter, a half-minute or so before the two-minute warning, Dak Prescott threw his third TD pass of the first half. It went to Steele on a tackle-eligible play.

