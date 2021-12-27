Twitter reacts quickly to Jonathan Allen-Daron Payne sideline altercation

The Washington Football team hasn’t done anything to stop the Dallas Cowboys’ formerly iffy offense on Sunday night, and that led to some tension on the sideline between two of Washington’s best defensive players, linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. While speaking with a position coach during a break in the action, Payne stood up and poked Allen in the head, which led to fists flying for the two former Alabama teammates.

It was definitely the most aggression we had seen from Washington’s defense all evening.

As one would expect, Twitter reacted quickly. And as you can see from some of these reactions, sideline altercations aren’t all that uncommon.