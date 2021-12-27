Deadline nearing for county’s youth duffel bag donations

Luzerne County Courthouse

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Approximately $6,500 has been raised so far to buy duffel bags for youth removed from their homes by Luzerne County Children and Youth, and these bags will now include a toiletry kit, county Councilman Matthew Vough said.

Vough, chairman of the Luzerne County Cares Commission seeking donations, said Karen Bennett of the Rural Health Association contacted him to say that organization will be providing dental care items for every duffel bag the commission purchases.

He said he told Bennett the commission is aiming for around 300 bags, and her association said it will accommodate that quantity.

The commission also will be purchasing the bags in bulk to reduce the estimated purchase price of $25 per bag, which should also allow blankets and pillows to be included in the bags, Vough said.

Donations will be accepted until Tuesday (Dec. 28) through this online link.

Commission members came up with the idea because children often are forced to transport their clothes and hygiene products in plastic bags.

The commission will hold a virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the fundraiser closing. A link to attend will be posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

This will be Vough’s final commission meeting because his term on council is expiring. Vough had convinced his council colleagues to create the commission to help those struggling with homelessness and substance use disorder.

Coroner’s report

The county’s most recent coronavirus death victims included a 39-year-old man, four residents in their 40s and three in their 50s.

This comes from a coroner’s office report covering 38 deaths that occurred between Dec. 7 and Dec. 22 and one from November.

The reports don’t include names or details about any underlying health conditions.

An age breakdown of the remaining deaths in the report: eight in their 60s, ten in their 70s, seven in their 80s and six older.

Twenty-three of the victims were men, and 16 were women.

Only six were listed as residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Holiday

County government offices will be closed Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday.

Manager advertising

The county’s Manager Search Committee launches its advertising campaign today seeking the next top manager.

Information on the position and a link to submit resumes is posted at luzernecountymanager.com.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.