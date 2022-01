As the calendar inches toward the end of the year, I, a Florida girl, revel in the sheer holiday-ness of this time of year at college in the Northeast: from colorful lights and decorations, to a bustling community life (even if we’re only fueled by the adrenaline of final exams), and most of all, the cold weather, which brings warm fires, hot chocolate, scarves, and most importantly, snow. The atmosphere (aside from those imminent finals) is more conducive to holiday spirit than anything I have ever experienced in the sunny, 80 degree Decembers of my childhood — yet something is still missing that keeps me from fully getting into the Christmas spirit: the “Nutcracker.”

