Post-Christmas shopping rush

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people were back out at the...

Syracuse.com

Walmart store hours: When does Walmart close on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping?

Is Walmart open on Christmas? What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve? We’ve got your Walmart store hours for the 2021 holidays. Most stores are closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), so if you need to do last-minute holiday shopping, Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) is your last chance. Be prepared, though — many retailers will close early Christmas Eve, and some items may be hard to find.
Crowds expected at Florida stores as post-Christmas returns come in

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The excitement of opening presents on Christmas morning is over and now those who did not get what they wanted are heading to the store to make some returns. Consumer experts predict that people are expected to return $67 billion in merchandise for refunds or replacements...
Springfield businesses prepare for holiday shopping rush

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is the last weekend to shop before Christmas. Local businesses are preparing for all of the last-minute shoppers. According to the National Retail Federation, about 148 million people nationwide will be out shopping this weekend. Local stores say that they have been busy throughout the holiday season.
This Nordstrom Rack Sale Is A Dream For Post-Holiday Shopping

There are sales, and then are sales comprised of such fashion gems, it doesn’t even feel real. Nordstrom Rack, the off-price sister retailer to Nordstrom, pretty much always evokes this feeling, and now that its Clear the Rack sale has kicked off, adding an additional 25% off to a select bunch of already marked down items, there’s a genuine sartorial cause for rejoicing.
Coffee Shops Enjoy Added Winter Business, Holiday Rush

DULUTH, Minn. – As temperatures drop and snow piles up, coffee shops have seen business pick up. At Amity Coffee, they say they are seeing more people coming in to enjoy a hot beverage over an iced one. “People are just looking for a place to stay warm,” says Supervisor Jaren Pykkonen. “Just heat up and get some caffeine, get some work done. I would say during the winter season it gets pretty good around here.”
30 Best Early New Year's Deals to Shop on Amazon Before the Rush

The year 2021 is swiftly coming to an end, and if you're looking for new clothes, accessories, or travel must-haves for the new year, you're in luck. While the holiday season delivered some good sales, the best is yet to come because Amazon has dropped thousands of early New Year's deals on cozy best-sellers and popular gadgets—up to 60 percent off. With prices like these, you'll be glad you waited until after Christmas.
Small businesses see boost during last-minute shopping rush

OHIO COUNTY, WV — Some people might be out finishing up that holiday shopping, and as items are purchased businesses can begin to reflect on the year they've had since the pandemic. After a challenging holiday season last year during the pandemic, small businesses are sharing their experiences with how sales have been going in 2021.
Family's winning lottery ticket nearly given away as Christmas gift

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian family who won a nearly $20,000 lottery prize said the winning ticket nearly ended up being given away as a Christmas gift. The Elenora Heights, New South Wales, family told The Lott officials they bought a stack of scratch-off tickets from the Elanora Heights Newsagency to distribute to friends and family members for Christmas.
Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is the end of an era. Dillard’s has cashed out on its New Year’s Sales. Managers at local stores told customers the event will not happen this year. Shopping at Dillard’s on New Year’s is not a regular shopping day for some....
Rush Cartel Partners with Star of Bethlehem Operation Christmas

So many in our community are pulling together to send donations to those affected by the devastation of the tornado in western Kentucky. Rush Cartel is an off-road riding group that was originally created to raise funds for the Norton Volunteer Fire Department to acquire an ATV for off road vehicles. “We haven’t had a group ride together yet, we have been so busy helping our community gather supplies to take to Mayfield. We plan our first upcoming ride together on New Year's Day,” said Jason Mayfield, Administrator of Rush Cartel. In five months, they have grown their Facebook group to over 5,000 members.
Bryan/College Station residents rush to finish holiday shopping

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Christmas only being hours away, many filled Bryan/College Station stores to get last-minute Christmas gifts. Mai Ramirez went to two stores to find final gifts for her kids, and Learning Express Toys in College Station had exactly what she was looking for. “This is...
Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Big Macs. Here's How To Get One

On December 13, the team behind the McDonald's Twitter account decided to go all out. "If [Mariah Carey] retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac," the chain tweeted. Shortly afterwards, Carey did just that, writing on her own account, as she quoted the tweet, "You're welcome." So, McDonald's made...
The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
