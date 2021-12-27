Post-Christmas shopping rush

So many in our community are pulling together to send donations to those affected by the devastation of the tornado in western Kentucky. Rush Cartel is an off-road riding group that was originally created to raise funds for the Norton Volunteer Fire Department to acquire an ATV for off road vehicles. “We haven’t had a group ride together yet, we have been so busy helping our community gather supplies to take to Mayfield. We plan our first upcoming ride together on New Year's Day,” said Jason Mayfield, Administrator of Rush Cartel. In five months, they have grown their Facebook group to over 5,000 members.

RUSH, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO