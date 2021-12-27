ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mass shooting – seven people shot in shooting at Mississippi party, suspect arrested

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
A shooting at a party early Sunday morning left seven people wounded, Mississippi police say.

Fayette Police said the shooting happened Sunday morning on Community Drive in Fayette, a small town in Southwest Mississippi. All seven were taken to hospitals, though their condition is not known.

Police said late Sunday that they had arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting.

Marcus Smith, 18, was arrested after an investigation by the Fayette police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Natchez Democrat reported that five victims were taken to Merit Health Natchez, citing Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

“We responded to the hospital as we always do in such situations, but the shootings did not occur in our jurisdiction. We secured the perimeter and helped gather names, but we are not investigating,” Daughtry said. “It was a chaotic situation.”

scobby
4d ago

people wake up. it's not guns that kills. it's the ones pulling the trigger. what happened to love and respect. kid's are what they are taught. teach them to respect others. when you take a life that's something you can't give back

Kimberly Ward
4d ago

A mass shooting. But national news won't pick up on it because it is was done by a black guy not a white man. ohhh well.

Annie Mae
4d ago

This what happens when you make guns readily accessible to anyone especially irresponsible people.Conflict resolution needs to be taught.There is so much power in that trigger finger and once you pull it there’s no taking it back .My sincere prayers for the victims.

Multiple Mississippi agencies on manhunt. Residents asked to keep cars locked as search for suspect continues.

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies are on a manhunt after a suspect ran a stolen vehicle into the woods and fled on foot. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office posted a request on social media for all residents to make sure their vehicles are locked with the keys removed while officers continue the manhunt for Willie Gene Qualls.
Two Mississippi men charged with Christmas Eve kidnapping after victim opens trunk at red light and runs into woods

Two Mississippi men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and pistol-whipping another man early Christmas Eve. Two two men, both of Moss Point, were jailed and charged with kidnapping another Moss Point man, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The 50-year old victim was pistol-whipped and beaten, suffering several...
