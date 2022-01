The Dallas Cowboys defensive front is absolutely loaded with playmakers. From a finally realized Randy Gregory to rookie phenom Micah Parsons, to the long-tenured but fearsome DeMarcus Lawrence to productive defensive tackles in Neville Gallimore and Osa Odihizuwa, the Cowboys have a near embarrassment of riches with which to punish opposing quarterbacks. Never mind productive rotational players like Carlos Watkins, Dorance Armstrong, and Tarell Basham, each of whom has had their own shining moments along the way to an 11-4 start.

