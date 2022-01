The Solana price analysis is bullish today. The resistance for SOL is present at $178. Support for SOL/USD is found at $172. The Solana price analysis is favorable today, with the coin’s price function heading upward and additional upside following a break above $175. After covering the range from $169.9 to $175.1, SOL will retest the $176.6 resistance soon. At this level, market pressure will appear, and bulls will need just a bit of momentum to continue pushing upward. If successful, $178 will be reached in the near term.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO